Letter: Flat Top Park in danger from commercial use

During the last campaign for West Richland mayor, the issue of commercialization of Flat Top Park was a very hot topic. At that time, Brent Gerry posted a campaign sign that clearly said, “Flat Top Park is Safe With Me.” No doubt that sign helped Brent Gerry become the mayor of West Richland.
Then recently at their Aug. 8 meeting, Gerry and the West Richland City Council took another step towards commercialization of Flat Top Park against the wishes of every citizen that spoke. The city planning department, as directed by Gerry, submitted the 2017 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code Update, which now officially designates Flat Top Park for “commercial general land use.”
With just another vote, West Richland’s flagship park could be used for the full range of commercial activities from boutiques to taverns. Councilman Smart was the only council member that voted against this.
The approved 2017 comprehensive plan is now the guiding document that defines city plans for growth over the next eight years, and the city has taken another step closer to commercialization of Flat Top Park.
Is Flat Top Park safe with you, Mayor Gerry? I’m not sure.
Dan Richey, West Richland
