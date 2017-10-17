Letter: Griffith has the right mix for Pasco schools

I am writing to express my support for Brian Griffith for Pasco School Board Position 3.
I have known Brian for several years through his involvement in the community, and I find his approach to leadership to be the refreshing change that the Pasco School Board needs. Brian has been a passionate advocate for community involvement and education through his work at Gesa Credit Union. He volunteers to help raise funds for Junior Achievement, March of Dimes and My Friend’s Place Teen Shelter. He has also served as a board member for the Mid-Columbia Mastersingers.
His unique experience in the financial industry as well as public relations would bring an important set of skills to the Pasco School Board. Residents of Pasco need a board member who is consistent in their approach to leadership. I have watched Brian’s statements at both League of Women Voters candidate forums this year and have found his level-headed approach to supporting teachers, students and families to be exactly the kind of board member we need to support our schools. He is thorough in his explanations and consistent in his application of logic.
I wholeheartedly support Brian Griffith for Pasco School Board Position #3.
Jan Connolly, Pasco
