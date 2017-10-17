Letters to the Editor

Letter: Milne will bring talent, fresh voice to Pasco council

October 17, 2017 2:30 PM

Two years ago, the Herald supported Rebecca Francik for Pasco City Council District 5. The rationale: 18 years of job experience. David Milne, although a worthy candidate, lacked significant city government experience and was provided input on how to address the shortcomings.

This year, the Herald again supports Francik, citing her research prowess, thoughtful decisions and experience. Milne, despite having acted on the Herald’s input — completing the Tri-City Leadership Development course, being an active Sunrise Rotary member, having been appointed to Pasco’s Parks and Recreation Board, attending city council meetings, and managing his Pasco business — still lacks experience.

Other than “experience”, was there nothing related to Francik’s forward focus agenda? Nothing related to accomplishments of the council of which she was the primary originator, or driving influence? Nothing related to how her thoughtful and detailed research prevented failure or ensured success of council endeavors? In other words, nothing to establish Francik as the definitive choice.

I will vote for David Milne. I believe he will bring a new perspective and dynamic to the council to help our city thrive.

Mike Clayton, Pasco

