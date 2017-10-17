Letter: Hatcher has demonstrated ability, cooperation

Having stuck my neck out a month ago, I did what we should all do before deciding on a candidate: research the track record. So I gathered some information both from Jerry Hatcher and from a number of his supporters for Benton County Sheriff (comments I received from his opponent’s supporters convinced me they knew little about Jerry).
Jerry has been in the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years. During that time, he has held every rank from deputy to interim sheriff.
What I found the most important fact, though, is his endorsements. He has been endorsed by every senior law enforcement officer that he will have to work with on a day-to-day basis, from police chiefs of all of the county’s major cities, to adjacent counties. Would you endorse someone who you didn’t want to work with and trust?
We need a team player to help control crime. No longer can a city or county go it alone. Jerry has demonstrated that he works well with others. He is already doing the job and well!
Jerry has convinced me that my early snap decision was the right one. Please keep him as our sheriff.
Larry Towner, Kennewick
