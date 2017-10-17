Letters to the Editor

Letter: Hatcher has demonstrated ability, cooperation

October 17, 2017 2:30 PM

Having stuck my neck out a month ago, I did what we should all do before deciding on a candidate: research the track record. So I gathered some information both from Jerry Hatcher and from a number of his supporters for Benton County Sheriff (comments I received from his opponent’s supporters convinced me they knew little about Jerry).

Jerry has been in the sheriff’s office for more than 20 years. During that time, he has held every rank from deputy to interim sheriff.

What I found the most important fact, though, is his endorsements. He has been endorsed by every senior law enforcement officer that he will have to work with on a day-to-day basis, from police chiefs of all of the county’s major cities, to adjacent counties. Would you endorse someone who you didn’t want to work with and trust?

We need a team player to help control crime. No longer can a city or county go it alone. Jerry has demonstrated that he works well with others. He is already doing the job and well!

Jerry has convinced me that my early snap decision was the right one. Please keep him as our sheriff.

Larry Towner, Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon

    Benton County Fire District #1 works to put out a brush fire near Benton City.

See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon

See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon 0:23

See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon
Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory 0:44

Take a look at Richland's newest french fry factory

Watch Pumpkin picking at Country Mercantile in Pasco 0:34

Watch Pumpkin picking at Country Mercantile in Pasco

View More Video