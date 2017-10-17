Letter: Pasco school bond a must as district grows

The proposed bond for the Pasco School District will build two new elementary schools, one new middle school, replace Stevens Middle School, provide additional security enhancements, improve transportation facilities and purchase land for future school sites.
The bond package represents the collective work of the Community Builders group that researched the most efficient path to meet the immediate and future facility needs for our students. Numerous new housing developments are underway and additional developments are on the books for the district service area, and thus more students need classroom space to learn. Please note that 97 percent of the total project costs in this bond package directly support students and schools, with the remaining 3 percent supporting district infrastructure.
The simple fact of the matter is “our schools are bursting at the seams.” If you have questions regarding the bond, please contact the school district to get answers. We urge all district patrons to look closely at what the bond will provide for our students and community. Please join us in casting your vote in support of the 2017 school bond.
John and Sandra Morgan, Pasco
