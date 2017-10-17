Letters to the Editor

Letter: Puzzling publishing of crosswords, Herald

October 17, 2017 2:29 PM

As one who does the crossword puzzle daily because it’s a great way to keep the brain active, I find that in the recent past, you put in crossword puzzle that is not a Thomas Joseph creation, and then fail to put the answers to that puzzle the next day.

This morning, the answer to yesterday’s puzzle was not the correct one.

Can you please do a better job at providing better service to those of us who are wordsmiths. By the way, 7 Little Words is a great addition to the word puzzle page.

Adrienne Jacobsen, Pasco

Editor’s note: The crossword has had its ups and downs lately as we refine how we place it in the paper through our layout hub in Sacramento. We apologize for the lapses.

