Letters to the Editor

Letter: Where is the empathy for other shooting victims?

October 17, 2017 2:29 PM

I’m enjoying the Eagles rout of the Cardinals after just reading some guy’s repugnant exposé of the losses the NFL is suffering because of their decision to kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter (whose goal is to end the senseless, unnecessary killing/slaughter of black Americans and refuse to prosecute despite overwhelming indisputable evidence).

The writer of the piece is probably very supportive and empathetic for the victims of the recent Las Vegas shooting (My support and condolences to all who grieve due to this tragedy). Is he infuriated by the refusal to address the lack of gun control in America?

Here is a guy who probably enjoys football, who is willing to join the ugly dish satellite company and billion dollar companies that have peddled their wares on the images of black athletes in a statement declaring they could give a damn about the slaughter of unarmed black citizens on a daily basis. I can’t help but wonder what it is he supports and are logic and empathy included in his appraisal.

The Cardinals just scored a touchdown — 7 to 21 — this is turning into a game.

Clifton Watson Jr., Kennewick

