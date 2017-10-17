Letter: Where has our grammar gone? It went away

Where have you “went,” Joe Dimaggio? “Went” with the wind. “Went” in 60 seconds.
I wasn’t sure whether to submit to the obituary or letters to the editor department to mourn the loss of the past participle “gone.” Remember: Today I go, yesterday I went, twice I have gone? Apparently not.
I frequently hear “I have went” and today (9/27) read the headline in the letters to the editor (online): “Richland Should Have Went Local to Build City Hall.” Ugh.
Please don’t let gone be gone forever.
Maribeth Weide Smith, Kennewick
