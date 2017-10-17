Letter: NFL players should find better way to protest

I’m not surprised to see the divisiveness in the news over Trump’s comments, respective of the desire to chastise certain individuals (read it however you want) when they will not stand for the national anthem.
One side says it’s their right to protest under the First Amendment, and in truth it is. The other side says it’s showing disrespect to the flag and our country, which is also true. So what to do? Whom to believe?
I believe both sides have a valid argument. The only question being which side, if any, you or I will support without us going to war. I alone will state I have no respect for those individuals that will not honor our flag, our anthem and the thousands of soldiers that died to give you the freedoms and right to protest as you are doing today. Those soldiers died to allow you the right to dishonor and invalidate everything they died for, and you are apparently unable or unwilling to see that?
Protest if you want, but find a different avenue to do so on your own time as an individual and not as a public figure that youth looks up to.
Dan Deckert, Benton City
