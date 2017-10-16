Letter: Women stand united

I, like most everyone is sickened and appalled by the amount of men in this world who still believe that women are beneath them and have no viable place in society other than be there for these men’s pleasure whether it be physical, mental, egotistical or emotional.
Huge multi-million dollar producers who have abused women for years while they all stayed quiet so that their status in Hollywood would be protected.
The head of the Washington Lottery putting women down and calling them criers.
Large internet companies still not paying women the same as men.
A local mayor discriminating against a woman, leading to an $8 million settlement.
Our fire department settled a few years ago with a woman who felt discriminated against.
What is wrong with these men? This is 2017. It is against the law to discriminate or sexually harass a woman.
Take heed. We are not backing down and will continue the fight until all are caught, have to face their family and possibly lose them, and are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
It’s all about ego and the almighty dollar? No more! United we stand ... and you will fall!
Diane Crawford, Kennewick
