Letter: Seahawks ‘didn’t stand’ when they should have stepped up

Seahawks post before Oct. 1 game: “We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color ... . Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those who would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed ... to work towards equality and justice for all.”
You are absolutely right, you do “not stand” at all. Rather you sit isolated in the locker room unwilling to face the thousands of fans who cheer for you every Sunday. You are “out of love and honor” for your country, otherwise you would stand and proudly pay homage to the anthem and flag that millions of veterans have sacrificed, on your behalf, to allow you these very freedoms and choices. You claim unity, yet your actions create divisiveness and disrespect.
Finally, your examples to the youth of this nation, who idolize you, is disgraceful. Instead, use your power to change laws, stop violent protests, serve others and bring harmony to your community.
Your disrespect and dishonor only serves to fuel the fires. We will never be perfect, but we can show respect, loyalty and love.
Gabe Lyons, Richland
