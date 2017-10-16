Letters to the Editor

Letter: A day’s pay is best way for players to aid society

October 16, 2017 2:08 PM

This is a suggestion to all those professional ball players who take a knee, stand with their hand over their heart, lock arms, stay in the locker room or however they respect our country or disrespect social injustices in the U.S.: a day’s pay.

We local people know that each employee at the Hanford Engineer Works donated one day’s pay to purchase a B-17 bomber as their contribution to the WWII effort. The plane was christened “Day’s Pay,” and was presented to the U.S. Army Air Force.

Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, Florida and Houston are hurting. Each could use a day’s pay from supportive and compassionate efforts, putting aside social and political differences.

Average salaries of the five professional sport leagues divided by the number of games played per season follows: NBA $75,610; NFL $131,250l; MLS $9,087; NHL = $35,366; and MLB $2,716. (forbes.com)

Imagine the good to be done through this generosity if the entire team participated!

Jenny Sontag, Richland

