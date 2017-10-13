Letter: Watts has the foresight to lead Kennewick

I am so glad Christy Watts is running for Position 4 of our Kennewick City Council.
Our city is facing growth problems that need a realistic assessment from city council members to be sure we are going in the right direction. She has been involved with the community for many years, for different organizations, which gives her an overall perspective on what our city needs to consider for the next several years.
Christy is a forward-looking person, and I support her candidacy.
Ginger Vetrano, Kennewick
