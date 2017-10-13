Letter: Novakovich stands out as port commissioner

Why would anyone vote for Skip Novakovich as a Port of Kennewick commissioner? Simply because he is — head and shoulders — the best candidate for the job.
He has built long-overdue relations with the city, resulting in the wine complex being built on Columbia Drive. With his leadership, Clover Island is a beautiful and bustling place. Things are happening at Vista Field.
As port commission president, Skip spearheaded all this, building on his past accomplishments as Kennewick Man of the Year in 1999 and Tri-Citian of the Year in 2011
As owner of Esprit Graphics, Skip and his wife are renowned for their generous support of community programs and organizations.
He is a retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, long involved in the Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition, creating transitional housing for veterans.
When arsonists destroyed the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park in 2003, Skip became chairman of the rebuilding effort. He helped improve the looks of downtown Kennewick with creation of the flag plaza and building facades. He helped create the family-friendly First Night celebration.
Besides all that, Skip is just a really nice guy.
Can anyone match those accomplishments? We don’t think so.
Jack and Wanda Briggs, Kennewick
Comments