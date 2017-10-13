Letter: Right to not get shot trumps 2nd Amendment

I am livid at the latest mass murder in Las Vegas. If nothing is done, these killings will continue.
Face it, our culture has big problems. We need to let our lawmakers know that we are not going to take it anymore. Our safety and our rights as citizens to not get shot are at stake.
Who knew that a kit allowing one to modify a weapon to make it more lethal would be easy and legal to purchase? Owning or purchasing these kits should be illegal, like heroin is illegal. There is no place for an assault weapon to be in the hands of anyone except the military or police SWAT teams. Every weapon that is now out in our society should be registered, just like our vehicles are registered. These registered weapons should be in a nationwide database, like the DNA database, CODIS, we now have for to help solve crime.
There should be laws about securing weapons in the home, so they can be safely stored to protect children and others. Background checks need to be put in place for gun purchasers with a nation wide data base closing all loop-holes.
Sharon Van Houdt, Richland
