Letter: Right to not get shot trumps 2nd Amendment

0:19 Benton County Fire District 2 rolls out to help with California fires Pause

0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

1:22 Deadly wildfires devastate areas of California killing at least 10

1:52 13 common superstitions about bad luck

1:00 Kamiakin soccer tops Richland 1-0 to remain unbeaten

0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

5:13 Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient

0:33 Body discovered in field, Kennewick Police investigating

2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22