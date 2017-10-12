Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rich Buel has my back, and my vote

October 12, 2017 5:30 PM

With a job, a family and other commitments taking up my time, I don’t have the ability to attend many of the city council meetings in West Richland. But I do care about my community, and I need to know that the people who I vote for to represent me are doing their work in my best interest.

Ever since he was first elected in 2001, Rich Buel has been everything that I could want in an elected leader. He can be tough with department heads or other council members, but he can also be a partnership builder and advocate for the city. He makes well-thought decisions, and defends them with good arguments and facts. He is approachable when I have questions, and has consistently followed through on his commitments to me.

Even if I’m not at city hall, I know Rich is, and he’s had my back for sixteen years. He deserves another term. Re-elect Rich Buel in West Richland.

Stephanie Smith, West Richland

