Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trucks have a right to roads same as you

October 12, 2017 5:30 PM

I would like to respond to the people who don’t think that truck traffic belongs on Highway 395.

I am wondering if they realize that these truck owners pay taxes too? The road (although obviously not the feeling shared by all) was built for all. Most accidents don’t happen because of professional drivers’ trying to make a living. Would you like to be told what roads you could take? Would you spend more money on fuel going the long way around?

We can all share the roads. Please remember, we all pay taxes to use our roads (some more than others). Common courtesy goes a long way.

Lisa Zelinski, Benton City

