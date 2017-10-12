Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pot is legal, so banning it is unjust

October 12, 2017 5:30 PM

Concerning the Benton County commissioners’ ban on further expansion of marijuana stores in unincorporated parts of the county: We are nation of laws, and marijuana is legal. How can just three commissioners dictate and overrule the 3 million-plus residents of Washington who voted for legalization?

If these three commissioners banned the sale of guns and ammo, there would be an uproar. I’m okay with regulating it but when three people can ban something legal, that sounds almost like an authoritarian state.

David R. Coleman, Richland

