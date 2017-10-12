Letters to the Editor

Letter: Get the facts straight on LIGO’s black holes

October 12, 2017 5:30 PM

Congratulations to the three physicists at the Hanford LIGO observatory for the measurement of the gravitational waves from the two colliding black holes, confirming Albert Einstein’s predictions about the fabric of space and time.

However, saying that the waves traveled for 1.3 billion years, or that the collision occurred 1.3 billion years ago, is at best misleading, if not arguably ridiculous. I would assume that that assumption is based on the fact that the black holes are 1.3 billion light years away. A light year is, however, a measure of distance and not a measure of time. Light travels at a speed of 186,000 feet per second here on earth, even though that is not an absolute constant. The speed of light on earth is affected by the atmosphere, the gravitational pull, and the magnetic field of the earth. A light year is the distance that light traveling at 186,000 feet per second would theoretically travel in one year. That assumes that it would travel — and has always traveled — through space at that speed.

It has been proven that light actually travels exponentially faster in space, therefore, reducing the time for it to reach the earth from the black holes.

Charles Robinson, Prosser

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast

    Led by seven-time winner Joel Holland of Sumner, Wash., three growers within an hour's drive in the South Sound dominate the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California.

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast 1:31

America's largest pumpkin is a 2,363-pound beast
Ophelia becomes 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, tying record 1:03

Ophelia becomes 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, tying record
Drive-by shooting injures 1 at Sage & Sun Motel in Pasco 0:25

Drive-by shooting injures 1 at Sage & Sun Motel in Pasco

View More Video