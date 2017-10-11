Letter: Link needed to support local facilities

Once again, some Kennewick leaders are fussing over a tax to support a venue that will draw people to Kennewick. Apparently it’s alright for the city to own sports venues, but not alright for the city to support a venue for the arts, the proposed Link.
The city of Kennewick owns the Toyota Center, formerly called the Coliseum. This facility supports sports events, such as the Tri-City Americans hockey team. The city of Pasco owns Gesa Stadium, where the Dust Devils play baseball. No cries of fowl on either of these.
It’s clear that Kennewick is the shopping hub for Southeast Washington and Northeast Oregon. But it’s too much to have a tax that will amount to 2 cents on a $10 purchase to pay for an arts venue, which will attract people to Kennewick?
My guess is that people coming for arts events will possibly eat dinner here, or come a little early to take advantage of Kennewick’s shopping offerings or maybe even stay in a hotel over night.
Louise Gustafson, Kennewick
