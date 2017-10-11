Letter: Keep government limited and local

The liberal elite and/or so-called the progressive elite in this nation want to create a peaceful and secure world by an all-powerful centralized government. They plan on this resulting in a one world government run by them controlling everyone’s life from cradle to grave because they think they know what is best for all.
Others support more local and limited control with individual nations giving more freedoms, peace, prosperity and security in the world. The Bible story in Genesis 11 about the Tower of Babel shows how God dispersed the people when they created an evil one world order. First Samuel 8 describes the dangers of a king and centralized government giving up freedoms in the hope of more security.
In the best of situations, a powerful centralized government and/or a one world order might start off well. But because of human nature, the result would be massive, selfish corruption. God knew the end result, because with man’s imperfections, eventually absolute power always corrupts absolutely.
The best forms of governments are nations that practice limited and local government with a good and moral people, as seen in our history of the United States.
Lee Walter, West Richland
