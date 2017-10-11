Letter: World is watching as Trump shows instability

Is Trump an unstable individual? Understandably, yes.
Trump’s desire for attention, rather than goal-seeking, is clear through his professional and later career before running for the highest public service career of all: the presidency. As our nation is now seeing, every political and social situation (hurricanes up and down the Atlantic, suspected Russian intervention under the table in our electoral system, and some of Mr. Trump’s own people responding to him, not our government).
President Trump, indeed, has shown us he is a very unstable individual who, besides running the White House with a reality-show flair, shows an endless appetite for attention (and Twitter is his second “White House” for such purpose). Puerto Ricans are already angry towards him because of those concerns, and the world is laughing at our president, rightfully so.
Trump might be an emotionally unstable man, and Americans are realizing he already is.
Erick Dietrich, Walla Walla
