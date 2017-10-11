Letter: Williams the right choice for Richland council

I will vote for Rhoda Williams for Richland City Council Pos. 1 on Nov. 7. She will be our voice to the city council.
She is concerned with land use actions and proposals, and will do her part to preserve our community’s natural habitat.
Rhoda is one who does not have to just try to get it done — she will get it done.
She will also be a voice for the small business owner as well. She will discuss sensitive issues with grace, dignity and respect.
Samantha Scott, Richland
