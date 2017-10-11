Letter: Up to voters to support Benton County Fire District 1

I would like to provide personal perspective into the stories and letters regarding Benton County Fire District 1 response times.
We have an increasing population of seniors in our community, and the mentioned response times are a concern for my family personally.
Our community has grown to the point where the fire district should provide ambulance transport to the hospital for our own taxpayers. We shouldn’t have to rely on other fire departments to provide this service because it takes them longer to get to our residents.
I have talked to our fire chief and learned that Benton County Fire District 1 will consider asking voters to pass a levy for emergency medical service sometime next year. He said that there will be a public process before any final decision is made by the Board of Fire Commissioners to place an EMS levy on the ballot.
I hope our community will follow this important issue, attend a meeting and speak up.
We deserve the best emergency services that can be provided for our families and loved ones, but it’s up to us to make that happen.
Pat Linse, Kennewick
