Letters: Gun ownership fine, but stockpiling should be flagged

Once again, we have a mass shooting where the shooter is reported to have amassed many firearms and ammunition.
I have some sympathy towards law-abiding firearms owners. You should have weapons for self defense, hunting and sports if you wish. But why would you need to stockpile this many weapons? There should be some way to flag people who do this.
My high school U.S. government teacher, Mr. Muhlbeier, taught us that our constitutional rights only go as far as they infringe on the rights of others. We have a right of expression, but we cannot express ourselves naked on the public street. We have the right of free speech, but that doesn’t mean we can yell “fire!” in a theater.
The same should be true for gun ownership. It is now apparent that we cannot feel safe at a country music concert, a theater or a nightclub.
Why should we have unlimited gun ownership? Is it worth the cost? Who will have to die next?
Kirsten Crippen, Kennewick
