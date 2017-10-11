Letter: Drug costs ‘ad’ up; NFL players wrong

First, I would like to thank you for the recent editorial cartoon explaining why it cost so much to develop a new medicine. It is not the lab work, but the advertising required for us to tell our doctors how much we “need” the new prescription.
It does make me glad that someone developed the “mute” button.
Next, I am curious who it was that persuaded the brilliant NFL players to use the same gesture as Tim Tebow when he dropped to his knee to honor his God for an awesome football play when they wanted to dishonor our country and it’s flag.
To me, it seems as though there is something missing there, and that the amount of money that they get paid has gone to their heads and replaced their brains.
Jan Dorman, Pasco
