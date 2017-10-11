Letter: Watts has always been involved in helping others

Christy Watts is a niece of mine by marriage. Excuse me for engaging in a little bit of family favoritism, but I think it’s necessary to support her in her endeavor to run for the city council job for the city of Kennewick.
The job she’s seeking needs a firm, bipartisan candidate who has knowledge not ordinarily available to a city the size of Kennewick. Watching Chris since she moved to Kennewick, I was struck by her eagerness to get involved in community activities. Her involvement as the marketing manager for Ben Franklin Transit gave her a unique view of the Tri-Cities. She also was the vice chair of the Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition for two years. While in this position she advocated getting veterans into good-paying jobs.
I would urge everyone who wants a well-educated and industrious worker for the benefit of the Tri-Cities to support her for the Kennewick City Council, Position 4.
James Watts, Richland
Comments