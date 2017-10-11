Letters to the Editor

Letter: Watts has always been involved in helping others

October 11, 2017 1:17 PM

Christy Watts is a niece of mine by marriage. Excuse me for engaging in a little bit of family favoritism, but I think it’s necessary to support her in her endeavor to run for the city council job for the city of Kennewick.

The job she’s seeking needs a firm, bipartisan candidate who has knowledge not ordinarily available to a city the size of Kennewick. Watching Chris since she moved to Kennewick, I was struck by her eagerness to get involved in community activities. Her involvement as the marketing manager for Ben Franklin Transit gave her a unique view of the Tri-Cities. She also was the vice chair of the Columbia Basin Veterans Coalition for two years. While in this position she advocated getting veterans into good-paying jobs.

I would urge everyone who wants a well-educated and industrious worker for the benefit of the Tri-Cities to support her for the Kennewick City Council, Position 4.

James Watts, Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

    Hanford Vit Plant is celebrating a milestone completed ahead of schedules at the waste treatment plant.

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?
A look into the news SARC office 0:31

A look into the news SARC office
St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

View More Video