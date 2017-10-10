Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks Perfection Glass for honoring a vet

October 10, 2017 4:05 PM

A good friend passed recently who was a veteran. The family opted to have as part of the funeral service our local VFW conduct their ceremony as well. This proved to be very moving.

A result of this ceremony is that the spouse and family receives the American flag that was used. I wanted to do something nice and endearing in his memory for him, his wife and family. I decided to make a display box for that flag. I took the completed box to Perfection Glass to have the glass cut and fitted.

On completion, I went to pay for the glass and work, and I was told “We know what it is for and it’s on the house.” No loud fan fare no loud proclamation just a simple nice gesture for a vet. These good works need to be acknowledged and shouted from the rooftops.

Thank you Perfection Glass for your humanity and thank you VFW for a very moving service.

Fred Freeman, Kennewick

