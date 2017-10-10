Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump’s White House is the biggest natural disaster of all

October 10, 2017 04:05 PM

To Senators Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell, and Rep. Dan Newhouse:

Mueller finds an early draft of a letter sent from the Trump campaign to the Russians. Meanwhile, the Russians are now burning documents. All the while, Trump sticks with his pathological lie that there is no collusion and the American people have had enough.

Hurricane Harvey and Trumps buffet of never-ending manufactured chaos will never take our minds off the fact that Trump is a racist, pervert, traitor. Censure Donald J. Trump; remove his ability to pardon anyone, impeach him, remove him from office and try him for treason. We get tired of waiting for you to do your damned jobs. Trump for prison 2017!

Ric Melton, Kennewick

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean

    Jake Bean talks about the trade from Calgary and a new start in Tri-City.

The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean

The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean 1:19

The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean
Safety tip for driving in the rain 0:28

Safety tip for driving in the rain
Minnesota Vikings surprise nearly 100-year-old fan with playoff tickets 0:39

Minnesota Vikings surprise nearly 100-year-old fan with playoff tickets

View More Video