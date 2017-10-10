Letters to the Editor

Letter: ‘We, the people’ matter more than symbols

October 10, 2017 4:05 PM

As an older citizen of white privilege, my Christian faith requires empathy and respect for all people, and exclusive worship of God in my daily life. The current issues surrounding the protests expressed by professional U.S. athletes and their supporters are blurred by strong emotions.

To keep a mindful perspective, consider the following simple facts:

The national anthem is a song.

The stars and stripes is a flag.

Both of these are powerful symbols of America, and both are things. Neither one is a living, breathing being.

Those who are participating in the peaceful, silent protests are not things; they are people, the most important element of our great country. These people are not acting in disrespect. They are making a statement. “We, the people” need to be listening carefully without judgment.

Margo McGowan, Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released

    The new trailer for Star Wars: Last Jedi debuts.

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released 2:25

Star Wars: Last Jedi new trailer released
Huckabee Sanders: White House would support NFL making players stand for anthem 0:48

Huckabee Sanders: White House would support NFL making players stand for anthem
Fields of Grace glean peppers from CBC agricultural test fields in Pasco 1:11

Fields of Grace glean peppers from CBC agricultural test fields in Pasco

View More Video