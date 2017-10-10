Letter: ‘We, the people’ matter more than symbols

As an older citizen of white privilege, my Christian faith requires empathy and respect for all people, and exclusive worship of God in my daily life. The current issues surrounding the protests expressed by professional U.S. athletes and their supporters are blurred by strong emotions.
To keep a mindful perspective, consider the following simple facts:
The national anthem is a song.
The stars and stripes is a flag.
Both of these are powerful symbols of America, and both are things. Neither one is a living, breathing being.
Those who are participating in the peaceful, silent protests are not things; they are people, the most important element of our great country. These people are not acting in disrespect. They are making a statement. “We, the people” need to be listening carefully without judgment.
Margo McGowan, Richland
Comments