Letter: Prosser school board working great as is

I am writing to share my enthusiastic support for Scott Coleman, Scotty Hunt and Jesalyn Cole for the Prosser School Board. They are all current members of the school board and have children throughout the district, but their commitment to the Prosser School District goes far beyond the interests of their own children.
They have advocated fairly and passionately for students, families, teachers, administrators and the community at-large, whether it be reviewing and revising policies, working to pass a large construction bond, dedicating time and energy in working with the architects to design a state-of-the-art high school campus, re-examining the school calendar, addressing new curriculum requirements and changes, maintaining our schools’ educational excellence under a strict fiscal regimen, or selecting a successor for superintendent.
Prosser has had the good fortune to have all three of these fine people working to ensure that Prosser schools continue to move forward in a positive manner. They are all excellent listeners who fully consider options before making important decisions. They bring vision, expertise and dedication to the school board.
I encourage all Prosserites to return Scott, Scotty and Jesalyn to the school board on Nov. 7.
Peggy Douglas, Prosser
Comments