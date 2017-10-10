Letter: Link a boost for area’s entertainment, economy

The Tri-Cities, located in the great state of Washington, is a most desirable place to live: great weather, beautiful scenery, groomed golf courses, excellent schools and educational opportunities, tremendous research centers, fun boating and water activities, and friendly people.
But, unfortunately, no adequate entertainment theaters.
How can this be in an area of over 250,000 people? Instead, people travel to Spokane, Yakima, Portland and Seattle for theatrical performances.
The possibility before the citizens of Kennewick on Nov. 7 can change this scene. A “yes” vote for the construction of the Link Center will aid in the economic development of our area by bringing in more visitors to our restaurants, retail stores and hotels, plus will provide our population with state-of-the-art theater entertainment, including Broadway productions.
A “yes” vote will also give our Toyota Center a much-needed face lift, including a youth sports arena that will help keep our kids in sports.
Please vote “yes” on Nov. 7 for The Link proposal, and you will be voting for the advancement and growth of the fantastic area in which we live.
Karen Thorson, Kennewick
