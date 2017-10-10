Letter: Read the fine print and vote no on Link

I am opposed to the Kennewick Public Facilities District’s (KPFD) proposed 0.2 percent sales tax to build The Link project. Let me focus on just one of several reasons: your pocketbook.
Last year the last line of the ballot measure (which was defeated by the voters in Kennewick) read, “The tax would sunset upon repayment of the bonds in 20 years.” Twenty years.
Now the ballot measure has a statement that reads: “The tax would sunset upon repayment of any bonds issued to fund these improvements.” Any bonds?
This change in wording can allow the Kennewick PFD to refinance bonds and extend the term indefinitely — never paying off the bonds, yet continuing to collect the sales tax. They will continue to rack up much more sales tax revenue than is needed to pay off the bonds.
Don’t give the KPFD a slush fund, vote “no” on the sales tax measure.
Victor Epperly, former mayor of Kennewick
