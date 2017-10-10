Letter: Alvarado’s sense of community right for Pasco council

I am writing this letter to express my support for Ruben David Alvarado for Pasco City Council Position 2.
Ruben is actively involved at city hall through his participation on the city planning commission. His involvement extends into the community through his engagement in a wide variety of activities that involve youth, small businesses and social and economic development services for families and individuals.
What I find to be most impressive about Ruben is his ability to take the input from a wide variety of personalities and points of view, coupled with his willingness to quietly step in and take a leadership role in moving a group or project forward. All of this being done while still being sensitive and respectful to those involved.
Over the years, the city of Pasco has been fortunate to have had a number of engaged and concerned citizens willing to run for city council. Ruben exemplifies Pasco’s bright future. Be a part of that bright future, make sure you vote, and mark your ballots for Ruben Alvarado.
Jim Toomey, former Port of Pasco Director, Lacey
