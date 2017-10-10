Letter: Reasoned response needed in gun debate

Democrats: “Hey can we do something about this now?”
Republicans: “Now is not the time to politicize this tragedy. Show some respect.”
We have this conversation on what seems like a yearly basis. I have been a gun owner since I was 18. I love my guns and my Second Amendment rights, but something has got to be done. On one side, you have those that would like to disarm the populous, and on the other you have those that would make private ownership of a howitzer legal. Somewhere in the middle, we must have some sane-minded representatives who aren’t afraid of the NRA.
Dan Newhouse, we elected you several years ago because you weren’t an extremist. You are down to earth and reasonable even if I don’t always agree with the platform your party supports. This is your chance to take the bull by the horns and come to the table on gun control. I know if the Republicans took the lead on this, I will still get to enjoy my firearms responsibly with the assurance that some lunatic can’t.
Because this really can’t continue, and it will unless we stand up to the NRA and fix it.
Rylan Grimes, Pasco
