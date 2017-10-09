Letter: Trump doesn’t understand what makes this country great

I have pledged allegiance to the flag more than 7,000 times in my life, and I always stand very respectfully during the anthem. I love this country, its history, and what it has stood for: opportunity for those willing to work hard, compassion for strangers, acceptance of those with different religious views and of different races, freedom of speech, the right of all our citizens to elect our leaders, freedom to worship as we please, and when necessary, standing up to the fascists and terrorists who bring pain and suffering to innocent people in faraway lands because of personal ideology.
I am deeply troubled by the seeming lack of understanding on Donald Trump’s part about what has made this country great.
He has painted foreigners disrespectfully with a broad brush. He seems to condone violence. He has exacerbated relations with North Korea with immature playground banter. He seems incapable of telling the truth.
He demands loyalty from his supporters while offering none in return. He is profane and demeaning.
Perhaps this is one reason NFL players are wishing to make a statement by taking a knee. Desperate times lead to desperate measures.
Gordon Johnson, Kennewick
