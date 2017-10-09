Letters: Disrespect goes both ways, NFL players

I would like to ask the athletes that are refusing to stand for our anthem this: What are you actually doing? Are you opening your very big wallets to help solve some of the problems that are the root of many of the issues that you are protesting about,or are you just grandstanding?
I do know that they are setting the terrible example that it is OK to disrespect our flag and our country. The country where it possible for them to be paid millions of dollars for playing games.
In turn, that disrespect certainly makes it hard to have any respect for them!
Bob Cummings, West Richland
