Letters to the Editor

Letters: Disrespect goes both ways, NFL players

October 09, 2017 5:00 PM

I would like to ask the athletes that are refusing to stand for our anthem this: What are you actually doing? Are you opening your very big wallets to help solve some of the problems that are the root of many of the issues that you are protesting about,or are you just grandstanding?

I do know that they are setting the terrible example that it is OK to disrespect our flag and our country. The country where it possible for them to be paid millions of dollars for playing games.

In turn, that disrespect certainly makes it hard to have any respect for them!

Bob Cummings, West Richland

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Senior Maria Torres is Dreamers Club president at WSU Tri-Cities

Senior Maria Torres is Dreamers Club president at WSU Tri-Cities 0:49

Senior Maria Torres is Dreamers Club president at WSU Tri-Cities
Hurricane Nate weakens to tropical depression after landfall in Biloxi, Miss. 0:59

Hurricane Nate weakens to tropical depression after landfall in Biloxi, Miss.
Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal 0:34

Hanford grad Dayla Hathaway on becoming a Sea Gal

View More Video