Letter: It’s arrogant to say when, where others can protest

The arrogance of the supreme administrator who in his vast judgment has deemed that the protesting by certain professional ballplayers of treatment of minorities by law enforcement is not such a great idea, and they should stop immediately or be fired. But what better way to get attention for your cause then during our national anthem?
Well, is this kind of behavior really going to keep fans away from their favorite weekend pastime? Maybe, but the rest can just enjoy the football!
And while “It really doesn’t take long to type out 140 characters. The president is very capable of doing more than one thing at a time and more than one thing during the day,” it does matter what those 140 characters say to the American people and to the world.
David P. Sisk, Richland
