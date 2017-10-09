Letters to the Editor

Letter: Keep a good team together; vote Novakovich

October 09, 2017 5:00 PM

Why would you want to break up a good team?

The current group of commissioners at the Port of Kennewick has the place running like a well-oiled machine. Together, these commissioners and their staff have taken on some truly exciting projects that will benefit our entire community for years to come.

The wine village at Columbia Gardens is nearing phase one completion. This revitalization of derelict property near the cable bridge is a sterling example of how well the port invites participation of diverse groups early in the planning phases to build something that people really want. Then they work diligently as a team with all of their jurisdictional players — the city, the county, the tribes, the Army Corps of Engineers — to build in lasting value.

That kind of team-driven attitude sounds cliché, but it determines the efficacy with which you approach challenging projects. Without it, expect a quagmire of controversy where nothing gets done. Voters should chose the steady hand of our current commissioner, Skip Novakovich. The choice could not be more clear.

Chris Barnes, Kennewick

  Comments  

