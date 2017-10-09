Letters to the Editor

Letter: Link tax would be paid by many, not just Kennewick

October 09, 2017 5:00 PM

We don’t live in the Tri-Cities, but all our business and shopping is done there.

We think The Link is a great idea, and the small extra sales tax for it will be paid by lots of people who don’t live there as well as residents.

It would bring in some great entertainment that will boost our economy through motel rooms, restaurants and shopping revenue.

I for one would love to not travel to Spokane, Seattle, Portland and Yakima for events that we could have here in the Tri-Cities.

Hazel Shepard, Burbank

