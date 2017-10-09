Letter: Private business should foot the bill for The Link

The Kennewick Public Facilities District and its Toyota Convention Center is managed by VenuWorks, located in Ames, Iowa. Recently, VenuWorks “invested” $15,000 encouraging Kennewick voters to approve The Link Convention Center expansion sales tax increase. VenuWorks is assured significant additional profits should The Link expansion be built.
These profits will go to VenuWorks’ owners, not the people of Kennewick.
Historically, private companies invest capital to build infrastructure necessary to generate profits for their business. In Kennewick, private companies need only invest capital into advertising campaigns to increase taxes, thus allowing government to build the infrastructure necessary to ensure that company’s profits.
Do you believe government would fund your auto repair shop, or give you a pass on paying business license fees? Of course not! Those not living in Kennewick will soon find that purchasing in Richland, Pasco or elsewhere is much more consumer friendly (Kennewick businesses beware).
The public should never be taxed in order to secure generous profits for a private company (VenuWorks).
Let private businesses who stand to profit from The Link Convention Center expansion capitalize the infrastructure necessary to ensure their profits, not the taxpayer. Vote “no” on Proposition 17-4, The Link!
Roger Erich Lenk, Franklin County
