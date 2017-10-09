Letter: Lee’s critical thinking key for Kennewick council

Steve Lee is the best of the Tri-Cities and the best choice for Kennewick City Council Pos. 2.
I have known Steve Lee since November 2003. I remember the first time I met him very well. The reason I recall our meeting is that Steve Lee is a unique individual who showcases many outstanding qualities such as: personal responsibility, moral and ethical acuity, a keen mind for business, and most importantly a skeptical mind.
To me, his ability to think critically and map out the steps needed to accomplish a long-term goal is a skill that is rare.
If Kennewick seeks to continue to grow its economy and improve quality of life for its residents, I can think of no one I would rather have steering the ship.
Over the years, I have been blessed to know Steve Lee. I have never known Steve Lee to be naive, obtuse or dismissive, things that are all too common in today’s political landscape.
He listens and processes that input into his decisions. Steve has proven himself a wise businessman and philanthropist, and is giving his all to his community.
Give him your vote.
Aaron White, Richland
