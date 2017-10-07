Letter: A winning slate for W. Richland mayor, council

West Richland has a slate of candidates this year for council/mayor. These are my fantasy picks:
Mayor: Peltier of course. During his previous tenure as mayor, BBR was widened, Keene Road started construction, Yokes was brought to town and more.
Council No. 1: Perkes. He’s served on the council and planning commission and believes in progress.
Council No. 2: Buel. He’s like Perkes and believes in a growing community.
Council No. 3: Definitely Brown. She’s served the longest on council. She believes in progress and a growing community and is fiscally conservative.
Council No. 6: Brink. He’s put in his time on the Planning Commission and knows the issues facing West Richland.
When your ballot comes vote for Peltier, Brown, Brink, Buel and Perkes.
Nancy Aldrich, West Richland
