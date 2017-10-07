Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump’s tax cuts only good for the rich

October 07, 2017 4:48 PM

In the article “Trump: Proposed tax cuts will be ‘rocket fuel’ for economy”, the TCH left out this paragraph from the original article: “For their part, Democrats hammered away at the plan, contending that it offered little relief for the middle class and would mainly benefit the wealthy, including Mr. Trump himself, who by one analysis could save $1 billion.”

A new video posted online by the Democratic National Committee summed up its side of the argument with the headline: “Trump’s tax plan = $1 billion for Trump, ‘zero’ for 1/3 of Americans.” This is the only paragraph left out. Why? Is the TCH afraid someone in their readership might have an independent thought?

Daniel Bell, Kennewick

