Letter: NFL is paying the price for taking a knee

The NFL players and even Commissioner Goodell clearly have no idea where their paychecks come from. The latest casualty in the “taking a knee during the National Anthem” fiasco is that DirecTV has offered the unprecedented option allowing people to get their NFL prime ticket package fees refunded for the season. Player’s individual sponsors are terminating individual player agreements with the worst of the troublemakers.
The very act of any NFL player taking a knee during the anthem is very offensive to the memory of the countess Americans in the past who sacrificed their lives for freedom in places like Valley Forge, Gettysburg, Omaha Beach, Pearl Harbor, Guadacanal, Iwo Jima, the jungles of Vietnam, Fallujah, and many other places. Surely those overpaid, pampered, worshiped NFL players can find other ways, out of their NFL uniform and not during their few employment hours each week, to address their trivial social protests and agendas. Some say the NFL players behind this “take a knee” insult are full of themselves. But even more folk think they are full of something else.
Michael Scrimsher, Burbank Heights
