Letter: Hatcher has the experience, training to be sheriff

I recommend the election and retention of Sheriff Jerry Hatcher as our Benton County Sheriff. He has served 8.5 years as the undersheriff and held every rank within the department. He developed a mental health program that is recognized in the state as a model program for jails.
Since his appointment this year as sheriff, he has implemented his vision and plans for the sheriff’s office, including:
▪ Adding deputies to the DEA task force, internet crimes against children, and the gang team.
▪ Launched a sheriff’s office Facebook page to better communicate with the public.
His unique command level experience includes:
▪ Command-level law enforcement and corrections experience.
▪ Graduate from the FBI National Academy and Law Enforcement Command College.
▪ First-level supervision, mid-management and executive level certificates from the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission.
▪ Developed and managed an multi-million dollar agency budget.
▪ Managed tactical operations and a major crime division.
▪ Served as SWAT team leader and lieutenant in charge of the detective division.
Sheriff Hatcher is supported by all the local chiefs and endorsed by the 38 elected sheriffs in the state. He is also endorsed by the Benton County Republican Party.
Please join me in voting to retain Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.
David Hedengren, Richland
