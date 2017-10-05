Letter: Watts’ love of community makes her choice for Kennewick council

My wife and I support Christy Watts for Kennewick City Council Position 4.
We each met with Christy on separate occasions to learn more about her and her motivations for running for Kennewick City Council. After lengthy discussions about the issues facing Kennewick, we both walked away with the feeling that Christy has a genuine passion and conviction for doing what is best for all citizens of Kennewick. That passion has been fostered through her unwavering commitment to serve tirelessly on community projects that impact the quality of life not just for Kennewick but the entire Tri-Cities community.
Christy has no hidden agenda or self-serving interests in wanting to be a part of the city council, but rather it is for a true love for community service and serving others. I am encouraging individuals and organizations that supported me during my run for Kennewick City Council to now cast your support and vote for that candidate who believes in a safe community, diversity, collaboration and partnerships, and both economic and cultural development.
So please join me and vote for Christy Watts, Kennewick City Council Position 4.
Jim and Kendell Millbauer, Kennewick
