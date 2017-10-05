Letter: Hatcher the best choice for Benton County sheriff

The upcoming election for Benton County sheriff is very important for the citizens of Benton County. It will determine leadership of the Sheriff’s Office and how this office serves the people of Benton County. It likely will determine the future of the Benton County Jail and costs paid by all the residents of Benton County.
I spent 27 years with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, including the last nine years as the jail administrator. I know both the candidates for the sheriff’s position, and they are both fine people and law enforcement officers. Jerry Hatcher has extensive experience with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in aspects of the duties performed by the sheriff’s office.
Most citizens know of the law enforcement provided by the sheriff’s office, but some are not aware of the civil process as part of the office duties. Some are not aware of the important, complex responsibilities of the operation of the Benton County Jail.
Jerry Hatcher has the knowledge, experience and training from state and national levels to do the job for the citizens of Benton County and the men and women that of the sheriff’s office.
Please join me in voting for Jerry Hatcher in November.
John Hodge, Kennewick
