Letter: It’s past time to slow down traffic on 395

October 05, 2017 1:17 PM

Maybe now, with what could easily have been several fatalities in last week’s potato truck/BFT collision on Highway 395 in Kennewick, our elected city, county and state persons will step up to the plate and do what others have called for and is way overdue in being implemented. That is slow down the traffic on Highway 395 through Kennewick.

Years ago, before Kennewick expanded significantly to the south, the speeds on the highway were not an issue. With today’s growth and associated traffic, plus a high school and a hospital in the area, the speed limits are outdated and should be reduced as soon as traffic exits I-82 and adjusted to today’s environment. And if the truckers don’t like it, they can do what they should have been encouraged to do for a long time: Go around on I-82 to connect with I-182 and eventually get back on Highway 395 north of Pasco. That would significantly reduce the congestion, as well as diesel pollution in both Kennewick and Pasco.

So, to our representatives, I ask that you consider what just happened and be thankful that there were no fatalities this time!

Michael Cochrane, Kennewick

