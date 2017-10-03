Letter: Voters should keep saying ‘no’ to Link

No means no! Stop trying to force The Link on Kennewick voters.
If I am not mistaken, this will be the third time we have had this on the ballot. Oh sure, they keep changing it a little each time, trying to fool us into voting yes, but there are many more things our taxes should be used for instead of this. How about better street surfaces? More traffic enforcement?
I am sure 90 percent of you have sat at the light on Columbia Center Boulevard while the six or more drivers turning left onto Canal Drive run the red light and wondered, “Now why do so many people get away with doing this every cycle?”
And how many of you have been blasted past by people going 10 mph or more over the speed limit on our city streets?
We need more officers to keep our city safe.
When you have taxed us to death for fluff like The Link, there will not be enough money left in our pockets to pay for needed services.
And when was the last time anyone went to anything at this facility? Please vote “no” on the link, again!
Susan Bailey, Kennewick
